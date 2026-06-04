Preliminary Probe Points To Short Circuit As Cause Of Deadly Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Preliminary investigations into the devastating fire that claimed 21 lives at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area have indicated that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze, according to Delhi Police sources.

Officials said the hotel had two kitchens - one located in the basement and another on the top floor. LPG cylinders were stored in both kitchens. However, investigators have found no evidence of any LPG cylinder explosion during the incident.

Police sources stated that fires of such intensity generally spread rapidly when an electrical short circuit occurs within the building's internal wiring system. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and a detailed forensic examination is underway.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, Satish Upadhyay, said the immediate priority of the administration was to ensure proper treatment and care of the injured survivors.

“There are a total of 17 injured people receiving treatment. Our foremost concern is their well-being. Some of them are from countries such as Kenya, Cameroon, and Bangladesh. We must ensure that they receive the best possible medical care. The Chief Minister has personally interacted with all of them. I have been here since yesterday, and I am pleased to say that their condition today is significantly better and more stable than it was yesterday,” Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged regarding the hotel's owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, who was arrested hours after the fire engulfed the five-storey building in the congested Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar.

According to media reports, Bajaj admitted during police interrogation that he left the scene while the building was on fire. He reportedly told investigators that he drove past the burning structure without stopping to assist those trapped inside and fled the area out of fear.

Police sources said Bajaj had acquired the property in 2022 from a previous owner identified as Ahluwalia and subsequently began operating it as a hotel-cum-guest house. The building had earlier housed a Khadi store and was reportedly in a dilapidated condition even before being converted into a hospitality establishment.

Investigators have also found that Bajaj had obtained permission under the Bed-and-Breakfast (BnB) scheme, which permits the operation of only six rooms. However, he was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including several located in the basement, raising serious questions about safety compliance and regulatory violations.