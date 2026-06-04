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Trump Says Iran 'Pretty Close to Signing' Deal as Talks Progress
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that nuclear negotiations with Iran are advancing at a promising pace, signaling a potential breakthrough could come as early as this weekend — even as fresh Iranian strikes drew international condemnation and threatened to destabilize the fragile diplomatic process.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was pressed on whether an existing ceasefire with Iran remains intact following the latest hostilities.
"They did something, not a big deal. We got it. We nipped it in the bud very quickly, as we do with the greatest military in the world," Trump said.
His remarks came hours after Kuwait reported that Iranian strikes had killed one person, wounded 63 others, and inflicted damage on key infrastructure, including diplomatic missions. Kuwait issued a stern warning, stressing that it "reserves the full right" to respond to the attacks.
Yet Trump appeared undeterred, pivoting swiftly to optimism over the broader diplomatic track.
"I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually very well," he told reporters.
The president suggested a significant development could materialize imminently, indicating Iran is "pretty close to signing a paper" and that progress in negotiations could come "over the weekend."
Trump further asserted that the Strait of Hormuz — closed by Tehran in retaliation for earlier US and Israeli airstrikes — would reopen "immediately" upon the conclusion of a deal.
On the intertwined question of Israeli military activity in Lebanon and its relationship to unlocking the strategic waterway, Trump acknowledged the complexity but said Washington is actively working to decouple the two issues.
"We actually spoke with (Lebanese group) Hezbollah for the first time ever. We didn't know they spoke, and they agreed yesterday they're not going to shoot. Israel's not going to shoot ... but I'd like to separate it. I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is separate," he said.
On the sensitive question of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump struck a characteristically direct tone, making clear the US intends to act.
"I want to get it ... We will go in at some time in the not-too-distant future," he added.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was pressed on whether an existing ceasefire with Iran remains intact following the latest hostilities.
"They did something, not a big deal. We got it. We nipped it in the bud very quickly, as we do with the greatest military in the world," Trump said.
His remarks came hours after Kuwait reported that Iranian strikes had killed one person, wounded 63 others, and inflicted damage on key infrastructure, including diplomatic missions. Kuwait issued a stern warning, stressing that it "reserves the full right" to respond to the attacks.
Yet Trump appeared undeterred, pivoting swiftly to optimism over the broader diplomatic track.
"I hear the negotiation itself has gone very well, actually very well," he told reporters.
The president suggested a significant development could materialize imminently, indicating Iran is "pretty close to signing a paper" and that progress in negotiations could come "over the weekend."
Trump further asserted that the Strait of Hormuz — closed by Tehran in retaliation for earlier US and Israeli airstrikes — would reopen "immediately" upon the conclusion of a deal.
On the intertwined question of Israeli military activity in Lebanon and its relationship to unlocking the strategic waterway, Trump acknowledged the complexity but said Washington is actively working to decouple the two issues.
"We actually spoke with (Lebanese group) Hezbollah for the first time ever. We didn't know they spoke, and they agreed yesterday they're not going to shoot. Israel's not going to shoot ... but I'd like to separate it. I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is separate," he said.
On the sensitive question of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump struck a characteristically direct tone, making clear the US intends to act.
"I want to get it ... We will go in at some time in the not-too-distant future," he added.
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