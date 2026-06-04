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Germany Sees Opportunity for Future Talks on Ending Ukraine War
(MENAFN) German officials believe conditions may gradually be emerging for diplomatic engagement with Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, although any meaningful negotiations are still likely some distance away, according to reports released Wednesday.
According to reports, government sources indicated that opportunities for dialogue between European countries and Russia are beginning to take shape. However, they cautioned that the intensity of recent military confrontations suggests the process could take several months to develop rather than progressing quickly.
"A window for talks between the European side and Russia is slowly opening. However, the fierce fighting of recent days indicates that this process is likely to take months, rather than just weeks," government sources said.
Responding to questions during a briefing in Berlin, deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer reiterated Germany’s desire to see the conflict brought to an end.
“We have repeatedly emphasized that we have a strong interest in seeing this war come to an end.”
He added that Berlin would be prepared to contribute if a viable diplomatic opportunity emerges.
“We’ve always said that if such an opportunity were to arise, we would of course be ready to do our part,” he added.
According to reports, European governments are also discussing who could potentially represent Europe in any future negotiations with Moscow should formal talks move forward.
According to reports, government sources indicated that opportunities for dialogue between European countries and Russia are beginning to take shape. However, they cautioned that the intensity of recent military confrontations suggests the process could take several months to develop rather than progressing quickly.
"A window for talks between the European side and Russia is slowly opening. However, the fierce fighting of recent days indicates that this process is likely to take months, rather than just weeks," government sources said.
Responding to questions during a briefing in Berlin, deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer reiterated Germany’s desire to see the conflict brought to an end.
“We have repeatedly emphasized that we have a strong interest in seeing this war come to an end.”
He added that Berlin would be prepared to contribute if a viable diplomatic opportunity emerges.
“We’ve always said that if such an opportunity were to arise, we would of course be ready to do our part,” he added.
According to reports, European governments are also discussing who could potentially represent Europe in any future negotiations with Moscow should formal talks move forward.
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