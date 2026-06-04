Ukraine-NATO Relations Gaining New Momentum Ahead Of Ankara Summit Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The meeting took place following a session of the NATO-Ukraine Council chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Rutte, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Sybiha stressed that despite attempts at intimidation by the aggressor state, the parties held productive talks.

"Putin tried to intimidate foreign diplomats and force them to leave Kyiv, but he failed. Instead, we gathered the full North Atlantic Council of NATO in Ukraine's capital – 32 senior diplomats led by the Secretary General. It was a busy but truly productive day," he said.

Sybiha outlined the key issues discussed with partners.

"Every meeting was focused first and foremost on finding solutions to protect people's lives from Russian ballistic terror, including the provision of additional Patriot systems and PAC-3 missiles for them," he said.

Rutte says deliveries of PAC-3 interceptor missiles to Ukraine continue 'each day and each week'

He also added that joint work with allies on a European missile defense system is ongoing.

"Ukraine is ready to contribute to this process, but we need joint efforts to accelerate results. For Europe, this is a matter of strategic security," Sybiha said.

He stressed that Russian ballistic terror must be stopped and that this is a shared responsibility.

In addition, the meetings addressed future contributions under the PURL program, which will enable Ukraine to continue holding its positions on the battlefield.

Sybiha noted that relations between Ukraine and NATO are gaining new momentum ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, scheduled for July.

"Today [on June 4], I presented our allies with concrete proposals that could become practical outcomes of the Ankara summit," he said.

Earlier, Zelensky said that a potential outcome of the NATO summit, which will be held in Ankara on July 7-8, could be a decision regarding anti-ballistic defense capabilities.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry