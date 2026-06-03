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Half Of Pet Owners Plan Their Entire Holiday Around Their Furry Friends
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Half of pet owners plan their entire holiday around their furry friends, a study has revealed. A poll of 2,000 cat and dog owners found 26 per cent are ditching trips abroad in favour of staying in the UK and taking their pet with them - as stricter rules on pet travel to the EU have recently come into force. More than half (54 per cent) decide to holiday with their animal offspring because they enjoy their company, while 39 per cent feel happier knowing they've given their pet a new experience. When searching for somewhere to stay, 33 per cent like to ensure there are pet-friendly pubs and restaurants nearby, and 30 per cent will factor in how long the journey is going to be. In response to these findings, pet food maker Carnilove has opened a pop-up travel agent 'Pet Set Go', where owners can get travel tips and advice on travelling with their pet, as a third have previously had to change or cancel a holiday due to a lack of pet-friendly options. Owners can visit the travel agency at 21 West Street, Chipping Norton until June 4th at 5pm, or explore the five travel guides and expert advice online []. Cara Whitehouse, pet travel expert, said: "We're seeing a massive shift in the UK when it comes to furry friend-friendly holidays. “Pet parents no longer want a holiday where their pet is just 'tolerated' - they're now at the heart of the adventure. “By uncovering these incredible 'hidden gem' locations, from the sweeping dunes of Anglesey to the rugged, raw plateaus of the Cairngorms, we're helping owners match destinations to their pet's unique character. “As international travel with pets gets tougher, we're glad to help match more fuss-free destinations to a pet's requirements to support their natural spirit." The study also found the biggest challenges of holidaying with pets include a limited choice of places to eat or drink (19 per cent), and restrictions on beaches, walks or attractions (19 per cent). Nearly four in 10 (38 per cent) say no additional pet fees would make them more likely to book an animal-included holiday. While trusted reviews from other owners (34 per cent) and access to pet friendly activities (26 per cent) were also considered important. Of those planning a UK holiday with their pet this summer, the Lake District (24 per cent), Yorkshire Dales (21 per cent) and Cornwall (18 per cent) are among the top-rated destinations. Colin Rodger, managing director at Carnilove, said:“We launched the 'Pet Set Go' agency because an active, adventurous life isn't just a luxury for our pets: it's a necessity to ignite their true spirit. “Our research shows that owners are willing to go the extra mile to ensure their four-legged friends are part of the pack, but every great expedition requires the right fuel. “By pairing our meat-first, potato and grain-free recipes with expert travel advice, we're helping pet parents support the vitality and natural strength needed for a lifetime of shared memories on the trail.” The OnePoll study also found 54 per cent claim holidaying with their pet gives them both a much-needed wellness boost. A third even notice a significant boost in their animal's mood several weeks after returning home, with 30 per cent saying they show more 'vitality' or 'spirit'. What's more, 37 per cent of those with kids believe their pet's needs are just as important as their children's. Izzy Judd, a brand partner, said: "Our home is always a bit of a whirlwind with three children, but our pets are such a huge part of our family's heartbeat. “We've always found that the best way to hit 'reset' is to take a trip together, so I'm happy to be part of 'Pet Set Go' because I know first-hand the 'wellness boost' you get from a shared adventure. “It isn't always easy to plan, but fuelling our pets with the right nutrition and being able to take them on our family holidays makes all the difference in creating those special core memories together."
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