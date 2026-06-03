Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Celebrates Global Anime Excellence With Strong Middle East Representation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) My Hero Academia Crowned Anime of the Year as Global Fans Cast Record 73 Million Votes at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026

Anime's growing influence across the Middle East was reflected on the global stage this week as fans helped drive a record-breaking 73 million votes at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, celebrating the creators, performers and series shaping one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment industries.

Held in Tokyo, the tenth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards brought together leading figures from entertainment, music, gaming and anime to honour the year's biggest achievements in Japanese animation.

The night's highest honour, Anime of the Year, was awarded to My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle claimed Film of the Year.

The ceremony highlighted anime's growing global reach, with fans from around the world participating in the voting process and helping set a new record for engagement. According to Crunchyroll, 73 million votes were cast this year, underlining anime's continued rise as a mainstream cultural force across regions including the Middle East, where demand for anime content and Arabic-language localisation continues to grow.

The region was also represented among the evening's winners, with Tariq Obaid receiving the award for Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic) for his portrayal of Taro Sakamoto in SAKAMOTO DAYS. The recognition reflects the increasing importance of Arabic dubbing and localisation as anime audiences expand across the Arab world.

Crunchyroll also honoured acclaimed director Tatsuya Nagamine with its Global Impact Award, recognising his contribution to some of anime's most influential franchises, including Dragon Ball Super and ONE PIECE. The award celebrates creators whose work has transcended borders and generations, helping introduce anime to audiences around the world.

Hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira, the event featured appearances from global stars spanning music, film, esports and popular culture. The evening also included performances celebrating some of anime's most iconic series, including Neon Genesis Evangelion, My Hero Academia and NARUTO.

Other major winners included Solo Leveling Season 2, which secured awards for Best Action and Best Animation, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, which won Best Drama, and ONE PIECE, which was recognised as Best Continuing Series.

The awards come as anime continues to strengthen its position as a global entertainment phenomenon, with growing audiences, expanding localisation efforts and increasing cultural relevance across the Middle East and beyond.

The full list of winners from the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards includes:

. Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON. Film of the Year – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE. Best New Series – Gachiakuta. Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-. Best Drama – The Apothecary Diaries Season 2. Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony will be available on demand through Crunchyroll in the coming weeks.