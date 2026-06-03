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Qatar Shura Council Committee Continues Review Of New Traffic Law Draft

Qatar Shura Council Committee Continues Review Of New Traffic Law Draft


2026-06-03 09:13:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A Shura Council committee has continued its review of a draft traffic law, as lawmakers examine proposed updates to the country's road regulations.

The Internal and External Affairs Committee met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of HE the Speaker Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim to consider responses from relevant authorities to questions and observations previously raised regarding the proposed legislation.

The committee decided to continue studying the draft bill at a future meeting before finalizing its recommendations.

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The Peninsula

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