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udotrade Rebrands to Kudo.com Marking a New Chapter in Global Growth
(MENAFN- GC Media) Dubai, UAE – 2nd June 2026
Kudotrade, the global multi-asset brokerage, today announced its official rebrand to Kudo.com, unveiling a new identity that reflects the company's evolution beyond traditional brokerage services and its vision to become a comprehensive financial ecosystem for traders and investors worldwide.
The transition to Kudorepresents more than a name change. It marks a strategic milestone in the company's growth journey as it continues to expand its international presence, invest in technology, and develop innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern traders.
Since its launch, Kudotrade has established a reputation for providing traders with access to global financial markets through competitive trading conditions, advanced technology, and client-focused support. The new Kudobrand has been designed to reflect better the company's long-term vision of creating a dynamic financial platform that extends beyond traditional brokerage services.
"Our rebrand to Kudoreflects the scale of our ambition and the direction in which the business is evolving," said Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer of Kudo.com. "Over the past few years, we have focused on building a robust trading environment that combines technology, transparency, and exceptional client service. As we continue to expand internationally and introduce new products and services, Kudoprovides a stronger and more versatile brand platform that supports our long-term vision. While our name has changed, our commitment to empowering traders with the tools, support, and market access they need to succeed remains the same."
"We have always believed that successful trading begins with trust, innovation, and accessibility," added Wilkinson. "Kudogives us a stronger foundation from which to build the next generation of financial services, while maintaining the client-first approach that has been at the heart of our success since day one."
The rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity, enhanced digital experience, and a more intuitive online presence through the company's new domain, Kudo.com. Existing clients will continue to benefit from the same trading infrastructure, account access, platform functionality, and customer support services throughout the transition.
The announcement follows a period of strong momentum for the company, including international expansion initiatives, strategic partnerships, and continued investment in technology and product development. Most recently, the company expanded its presence in the UAE with a new office in Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing financial hubs and strengthening its ability to serve clients across the Middle East and beyond.
The move to Kudoalso reflects the company's broader vision for the future, positioning the brand for continued growth as it expands its product offering and explores new opportunities across global financial markets.
The rebrand will be implemented across all corporate communications, digital platforms, and marketing materials over the coming weeks. Clients can continue to access their accounts and trading services without interruption as the transition takes place.
Kudotrade, the global multi-asset brokerage, today announced its official rebrand to Kudo.com, unveiling a new identity that reflects the company's evolution beyond traditional brokerage services and its vision to become a comprehensive financial ecosystem for traders and investors worldwide.
The transition to Kudorepresents more than a name change. It marks a strategic milestone in the company's growth journey as it continues to expand its international presence, invest in technology, and develop innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern traders.
Since its launch, Kudotrade has established a reputation for providing traders with access to global financial markets through competitive trading conditions, advanced technology, and client-focused support. The new Kudobrand has been designed to reflect better the company's long-term vision of creating a dynamic financial platform that extends beyond traditional brokerage services.
"Our rebrand to Kudoreflects the scale of our ambition and the direction in which the business is evolving," said Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer of Kudo.com. "Over the past few years, we have focused on building a robust trading environment that combines technology, transparency, and exceptional client service. As we continue to expand internationally and introduce new products and services, Kudoprovides a stronger and more versatile brand platform that supports our long-term vision. While our name has changed, our commitment to empowering traders with the tools, support, and market access they need to succeed remains the same."
"We have always believed that successful trading begins with trust, innovation, and accessibility," added Wilkinson. "Kudogives us a stronger foundation from which to build the next generation of financial services, while maintaining the client-first approach that has been at the heart of our success since day one."
The rebrand introduces a refreshed visual identity, enhanced digital experience, and a more intuitive online presence through the company's new domain, Kudo.com. Existing clients will continue to benefit from the same trading infrastructure, account access, platform functionality, and customer support services throughout the transition.
The announcement follows a period of strong momentum for the company, including international expansion initiatives, strategic partnerships, and continued investment in technology and product development. Most recently, the company expanded its presence in the UAE with a new office in Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing financial hubs and strengthening its ability to serve clients across the Middle East and beyond.
The move to Kudoalso reflects the company's broader vision for the future, positioning the brand for continued growth as it expands its product offering and explores new opportunities across global financial markets.
The rebrand will be implemented across all corporate communications, digital platforms, and marketing materials over the coming weeks. Clients can continue to access their accounts and trading services without interruption as the transition takes place.
GC Media
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