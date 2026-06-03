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Bp Unveils Latest Drilling Progress On Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Block Of Fields

Bp Unveils Latest Drilling Progress On Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Block Of Fields


2026-06-03 04:37:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. More than 400 wells have been drilled to date at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil and gas field block in Azerbaijan, a reservoir engineer at bp, Gulustan Karimova, said during a special media session in Baku on technologies implemented by bp, Trend reports.

She recalled that bp began implementing two pilot projects this year at the ACG field to enhance oil recovery: BrightWater and IWAG.

"Their goal is to bring additional oil reserves remaining in place into production.

As ACG moves into a more mature and complex stage of development, the focus is on managing natural production decline and more efficiently utilizing the remaining reserves.

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