Bp Unveils Latest Drilling Progress On Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Block Of Fields
She recalled that bp began implementing two pilot projects this year at the ACG field to enhance oil recovery: BrightWater and IWAG.
"Their goal is to bring additional oil reserves remaining in place into production.
As ACG moves into a more mature and complex stage of development, the focus is on managing natural production decline and more efficiently utilizing the remaining reserves.--
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