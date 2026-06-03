Podar Pearl School Wins Alice Programming Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Martians from Podar Pearl School secured First Place at the prestigious Alice Programming Competition, held at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, emerging as champions among talented young innovators from across the region.

The winning team, comprising Mahin Mohammed and Divya Mukesh (Grade 12) alongside Maher Abdul (Grade 8), impressed the judges with their groundbreaking project,“Project MOXIE.” The project is an interactive 3D simulation game that challenges users to sustain a human colony on Mars by strategically managing essential resources such as oxygen, water, and energy.

Inspired by NASA's MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilisation Experiment) technology, the simulation incorporates a carbon dioxide-to-oxygen conversion system, enabling players to experience the complexities of extraterrestrial survival and resource optimisation. Through intuitive key-bind interactions, users earn scores based on their ability to maximise energy efficiency while maintaining the colony's sustainability.

The judges commended Project MOXIE for its exceptional blend of scientific relevance, creativity, and technical sophistication. Developed using the Alice programming environment, the project demonstrated advanced problem-solving skills, innovative design thinking, and strong programming capabilities.

This remarkable achievement reflects the students' dedication, teamwork, and passion for STEM education, while further highlighting Podar Pearl School's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in technology-driven learning.

The victory at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar stands as a testament to the team's ingenuity and serves as an inspiration for aspiring young programmers and future innovators.