Akshay Kumar Reveals How Ahmed Khan Stood By Him Through Chaos: 'You Always Got Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) On the occasion of filmmaker Ahmed Khan's birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt note reflecting on their long-standing bond.

Khiladi Kumar expressed his gratitude, recalling how Ahmed stood by him through challenging times. On Wednesday, the 'Airlift 'actor took to his Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt birthday note for the filmmaker. Sharing their photo, Akshay wrote,“Tu samjha? Nahi tu nahi samjha" But somehow, through all the chaos, you always got me. And there's nobody else who could've pulled off the madness of Welcome To The Jungle the way you have. Happy Birthday my friend, @khan_ahmedasas this film become the biggest gift of your career.” (sic)

In the photo, Akshay is seen sharing a light moment and laughing with Ahmed.

Wishing the director, Suniel Shetty also penned a note that read,“The only man crazy enough to take charge of a jungle & talented enough to make it all work. Making the impossible possible since forever. Happy Happy Birthday @khan_ahmedasas! Wishing you a year as crazy adventurous & successful as the worlds you create.”

Jackie Shroff also extended his wishes to Ahmed Khan, writing,“Happiness Always, happy Birthday @khan_ahmedasas.”

Akshay, Suniel, and Jackie recently came together for Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film“Welcome to the Jungle.” The jungle comedy also features Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bindu Dara Singh, Daler Mehndi, and several others.

“Welcome to the Jungle” is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026. The film is the third installment in the popular Welcome comedy franchise. The first film,“Welcome,” was released on December 21, 2007, while its sequel,“Welcome Back,” hit theatres on September 4, 2015.