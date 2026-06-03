Explainer: Why Swiss Voters Have More Influence On Foreign Policy Than Almost Anyone Else
Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department. Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally.
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In most democracies, foreign-policy making is the preserve of the government and the people hired to advise it. The closest citizens usually come to influencing policy is by voting for those that best represent their views.
In Switzerland this is true up to a point. Under the Constitution, the Federal Council (the seven-member executive body) is responsible for the country's foreign relations. What sets it apart is its system of direct democracy.What role do Swiss voters play in foreign affairs?
Holding a referendum on foreign policy, such as the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom, is an exception in most democracies, says Sabrina Nick, a lawyer and board member at Swiss foreign policy think tank forausExternal link. In Switzerland, by contrast, nationwide votes take place a handful of times each year. And while these often have to do with domestic matters, occasionally citizens will vote on a major foreign policy question or domestic topics with diplomatic reverberations.More More Swiss democracy How Swiss direct democracy works
This content was published on Mar 31, 2025 What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time?Read more: How Swiss direct democracy
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