GTA Organises Series Of Specialised Workshops For Audit Firms To Enhance Tax Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships with stakeholders and advancing tax knowledge, the General Tax Authority (GTA) organised a series of specialised workshops for audit firms aimed at enhancing technical and practical competencies and promoting compliance with relevant best practices and standards.

The workshops were held at the Authority's headquarters and brought together more than 50 auditors and representatives from various audit firms. Through a range of interactive sessions, participants were introduced to the latest legislative and procedural developments in the tax field. The workshops combined theoretical and practical aspects to support professional capacity building, strengthen the practical understanding of tax regulations, contribute to the alignment of professional interpretations, and achieve higher levels of compliance and consistency in implementation.

These workshops reflect the Authority's commitment to fostering continuous cooperation and partnership with audit firms, thereby supporting tax compliance and enhancing the quality of professional practices.

The workshops also form part of an integrated plan developed by the Authority to unify relevant technical concepts and applications, strengthen adherence to approved regulations and procedures, enrich specialized knowledge, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and keep pace with developments and emerging trends in the tax environment.