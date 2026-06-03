Head Of Sikh Federation Places Search For Ways Of Peaceful Coexistence Of Peoples Among Key Modern Challenges
"The world is changing rapidly, and geopolitical ties are transforming. Today's world is no longer the same as it was two years ago, and it will be different in two years. Finding new partners, strengthening solidarity, and finding ways for people to coexist peacefully are, in all likelihood, some of the most important challenges of our time," he explained.
Moninder noted that for students and young people, who will one day assume responsibility for global development, it is more important than ever to understand with whom they can build solidarity, which peoples are their historical partners, and where they can find support and peaceful coexistence, rather than facing attempts to seize resources, exploit territory, and establish control.--
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