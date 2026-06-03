Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 12: Ananya Panday Starrer Nears Rs. 30 Crore Mark

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 12: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil continues its theatrical run with stable earnings despite a noticeable drop in footfalls after its opening weekend

After collecting Rs 19.45 crore during its first week, Chand Mera Dil has managed to sustain a steady performance at the box office. On Day 12, the film earned Rs 1 crore from 2,672 shows across India. While the pace has slowed compared to its opening weekend, the movie continues to attract audiences and maintain a respectable hold in theatres.

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The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 26.30 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 31.05 crore. If the current trend continues, the romantic drama is likely to cross the Rs 30 crore net mark before completing its second week.

The film has also added modest numbers from international markets. Overseas collections currently stand at Rs 3.85 crore gross, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs 34.90 crore.

Although the movie did not generate significant buzz before its release, it has benefited from consistent audience interest and limited competition in its genre. The steady collections indicate that word-of-mouth and the film's emotional narrative have helped it remain relevant during its second week.

Backed by Karan Johar and directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil tells the story of two engineering students whose relationship is tested by unexpected life challenges. An unplanned pregnancy, mounting responsibilities, and eventual separation form the emotional core of the narrative.

The film stars Lakshya and Ananya Panday in lead roles, supported by Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose. Released on May 22, 2026, the movie received mixed reviews from critics but has managed to build a steady box-office run through its relatable themes and emotional storytelling.