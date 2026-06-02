New Research Revealed Effective Surgical Management Techniques For Gynecomastia In Asian Men, Resulting In High Patient Satisfaction Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2026 - The evaluation and management of surgical treatment for gynecomastia primarily focus on Western populations. However, Amaris B. Clinic's decades of experience in Singapore highlight specific considerations for Asian patients.



Dr Ivan Puah, Medical Director at Amaris B. Clinic and the lead researcher on a recent study, has offered new insights into treating gynecomastia, a condition characterised by male breast enlargement, in Singapore.



The research paper titled 'Surgical Management of Gynecomastia in Asian Men - Clinical Experience and Considerations for Different Patient Types' provides detailed, important considerations, including the management of the consultation process, addressing varying patient expectations, and tackling the surgical aspects necessary to achieve desired aesthetic outcomes.



Between 2018 and 2023, Dr Puah treated over 550 cases at Amaris B. Clinic and presented six representative patient cases that illustrate the demographics and unique challenges faced by this multi-ethnic Asian population.



The typical patient profiles included obese, overweight, and lean adults, as well as adolescents. Common causes of gynecomastia observed in the patients included hormonal changes during puberty, drug-induced gynecomastia from anabolic steroids, and conditions related to weight loss.



Dr Puah's proprietary surgical methods involve making a single incision along the areola to minimise scar visibility while effectively excising glandular tissue, performing liposuction to remove excess fat, and tightening the chest skin.



Six case studies of diverse gynecomastia patient profiles



Gynecomastia Grade

Demographic

Profile

Grade II

17-year-old Chinese

A history of bilateral breast enlargement since 13 years-old

Grade II

18-year-old Chinese

A history of bilateral breast enlargement since 12 years-old

Grade II

22-year-old Malay

Using anabolic hormone supplements for bodybuilding for 4 years

Grade II

46-year-old Chinese

Took anabolic steroids for 5 years

Grade IV

28-year-old Chinese

Overweight since childhood

No reduction in breast enlargement despite losing weight

Skin laxity present

Grade IV

21-year-old Indian

Overweight since childhood

No reduction in breast enlargement despite losing weight

Skin laxity present



Dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore Trained in Vaser liposuction (fundamental and hi-definition) in Colorado and Argentina Trained in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting, and thread lift from renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier Appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables Designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU

At the 3-month follow-up after surgery, 5 of 6 patients reported no complications, highlighting the effectiveness of the tailored surgical approach. They expressed high satisfaction with the aesthetic results of the procedure, rating it a perfect 7 out of 7, and reported relief from emotional distress.Only one patient experienced mild keloid formation at the edges of both areolae where incisions were made, which were not easily noticeable, and reported no complications or dissatisfaction.Dr Ivan Puah emphasises, "It is important to adapt surgical techniques to address issues such as scarring and hyperpigmentation, which can be more pronounced in Asian patients due to their skin types. The differences in skin quality and glandular tissue characteristics between Asian and Caucasian patients with gynecomastia necessitate distinctions in treatment planning, particularly regarding careful incision placement."The full paper is available via World Journal of Plastic Surgery at--br->The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ABOUT AMARIS B. CLINIC Amaris B. Clinic, established in 2004 in Singapore and led by Dr Ivan Puah, focusing on medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery.The clinic offers facial and body sculpting services such as liposuction, gynecomastia surgery, and fat grafting, as well as non-surgical treatments like Ultherapy Prime, biostimulator injections, and hair loss therapy.Dr Puah, an MOH-accredited liposuction doctor with extensive training in various cosmetic procedures, is committed to providing personalised care with an artful eye and proven medical techniques.