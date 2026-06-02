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New Research Revealed Effective Surgical Management Techniques For Gynecomastia In Asian Men, Resulting In High Patient Satisfaction Media Outreach Newswire APAC
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Gynecomastia Grade
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Demographic
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Profile
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Grade II
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17-year-old Chinese
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Grade II
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18-year-old Chinese
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Grade II
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22-year-old Malay
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Grade II
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46-year-old Chinese
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Grade IV
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28-year-old Chinese
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No reduction in breast enlargement despite losing weight
Skin laxity present
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Grade IV
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21-year-old Indian
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No reduction in breast enlargement despite losing weight
Skin laxity present
At the 3-month follow-up after surgery, 5 of 6 patients reported no complications, highlighting the effectiveness of the tailored surgical approach. They expressed high satisfaction with the aesthetic results of the procedure, rating it a perfect 7 out of 7, and reported relief from emotional distress.
Only one patient experienced mild keloid formation at the edges of both areolae where incisions were made, which were not easily noticeable, and reported no complications or dissatisfaction.
Dr Ivan Puah emphasises, "It is important to adapt surgical techniques to address issues such as scarring and hyperpigmentation, which can be more pronounced in Asian patients due to their skin types. The differences in skin quality and glandular tissue characteristics between Asian and Caucasian patients with gynecomastia necessitate distinctions in treatment planning, particularly regarding careful incision placement."
The full paper is available via World Journal of Plastic Surgery at
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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABOUT AMARIS B. CLINIC Amaris B. Clinic, established in 2004 in Singapore and led by Dr Ivan Puah, focusing on medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery.
The clinic offers facial and body sculpting services such as liposuction, gynecomastia surgery, and fat grafting, as well as non-surgical treatments like Ultherapy Prime, biostimulator injections, and hair loss therapy.
Amaris B. Clinic's Signature Treatments
ABOUT DR IVAN PUAH
Dr Puah, an MOH-accredited liposuction doctor with extensive training in various cosmetic procedures, is committed to providing personalised care with an artful eye and proven medical techniques.
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Dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco
Chairman of the Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore
Trained in Vaser liposuction (fundamental and hi-definition) in Colorado and Argentina
Trained in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting, and thread lift from renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier
Appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on cosmetic injectables
Designated trainer for PDO thread lift and Picolaser from Venusys Medical
Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS
Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB
Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU
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