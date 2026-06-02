U.S. Stocks Open Higher Oil Rises To $93.69 A Barrel
New York, June 2 (Petra) -- U.S. stock markets moved higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 228 points to reach 51,307.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq index rose 7 points to 27,093, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) advanced 9 points to 7,609.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil prices increased by about $1, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising to $93.69 per barrel.
//Petra// AF
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