U.S. Stocks Open Higher Oil Rises To $93.69 A Barrel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 2 (Petra) -- U.S. stock markets moved higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 228 points to reach 51,307.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq index rose 7 points to 27,093, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) advanced 9 points to 7,609.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil prices increased by about $1, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising to $93.69 per barrel.

//Petra// AF