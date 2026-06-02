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U.S. Stocks Open Higher Oil Rises To $93.69 A Barrel

U.S. Stocks Open Higher Oil Rises To $93.69 A Barrel


2026-06-02 06:38:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, June 2 (Petra) -- U.S. stock markets moved higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 228 points to reach 51,307.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq index rose 7 points to 27,093, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) advanced 9 points to 7,609.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil prices increased by about $1, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising to $93.69 per barrel.

//Petra// AF

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Jordan News Agency

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