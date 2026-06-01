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Mexico Seeks Rights Protection for Nationals Detained in Gaza Flotilla Raid
(MENAFN) Mexico has urged Israeli authorities to fully respect the rights of two Mexican citizens detained following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to reach Gaza, according to official statements.
In a press release, Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez called on Israel to ensure the “physical safety, dignified treatment, and immediate consular access” of the detained nationals, stressing that these guarantees must be upheld under international law.
He said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has been in contact with the families of the detainees as well as Mexico’s consular services in multiple countries connected to other flotilla participants.
According to reports, the activists were part of a civilian humanitarian mission aimed at delivering aid and challenging restrictions on Gaza. The vessel was intercepted in international waters, approximately 250 nautical miles from Gaza.
One of the detained Mexican participants, identified as social psychologist Sol González Eguía, appeared in a video message stating that Israeli forces had taken her during what she described as a nonviolent mission to deliver aid and express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
A second Mexican activist, Violeta Núñez, also issued a recorded message before or during the interception, informing fellow participants that the flotilla had been stopped by Israeli forces. She described the operation as an abduction and called for international attention.
Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said it will continue efforts to secure the protection of its citizens and achieve their prompt release, stating: “We will not rest until we secure their protection and a prompt resolution.”
In a press release, Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez called on Israel to ensure the “physical safety, dignified treatment, and immediate consular access” of the detained nationals, stressing that these guarantees must be upheld under international law.
He said the government is closely monitoring the situation and has been in contact with the families of the detainees as well as Mexico’s consular services in multiple countries connected to other flotilla participants.
According to reports, the activists were part of a civilian humanitarian mission aimed at delivering aid and challenging restrictions on Gaza. The vessel was intercepted in international waters, approximately 250 nautical miles from Gaza.
One of the detained Mexican participants, identified as social psychologist Sol González Eguía, appeared in a video message stating that Israeli forces had taken her during what she described as a nonviolent mission to deliver aid and express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
A second Mexican activist, Violeta Núñez, also issued a recorded message before or during the interception, informing fellow participants that the flotilla had been stopped by Israeli forces. She described the operation as an abduction and called for international attention.
Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said it will continue efforts to secure the protection of its citizens and achieve their prompt release, stating: “We will not rest until we secure their protection and a prompt resolution.”
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