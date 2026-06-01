SOCAR And Shell Explore Cooperation Opportunities
This took place at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Executive Vice President of Shell Walid Hadi on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.
The meeting discussed potential cooperation between the companies in various segments of the energy sector in Azerbaijan and other countries. In this regard, the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed today between SOCAR and Shell was noted.--
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