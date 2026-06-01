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Study Warns Over One Million in Paris Region Face Severe Flood Risk
(MENAFN) A new study has found that more than one million people living in the Paris region are exposed to the risk of severe flooding comparable to the historic Seine flood of 1910.
According to reports, the findings were published by the Paris Region Institute (IPR) on Monday and show that over 8% of the Île-de-France population—more than one million residents—live in zones vulnerable to major flooding from potential overflow of the Seine and Marne rivers.
The study estimates that around 555,000 homes, most of them apartment buildings, are located in areas at risk. It also warns that although the region’s rivers rise slowly, a major flood event could still cause widespread disruption and long-term damage.
Researchers emphasized the importance of identifying and informing at-risk populations, referencing the catastrophic 1910 Seine flood, when water levels rose by more than one meter and submerged large parts of Paris for weeks.
The report highlights that Paris and its inner suburbs account for over 70% of those potentially exposed to severe flooding. Within the city, the 15th arrondissement has the highest number of residents at risk, with nearly 70,000 people, particularly around the Beaugrenelle district along the Seine.
Outside the city center, the municipality of Alfortville in the southeast stands out as the most exposed relative to its population, with around 45,000 residents at risk. Other high-risk areas include Asnieres-sur-Seine, Gennevilliers, Colombes, and Creteil.
The study concludes that despite improvements in infrastructure, the scale of exposure across the metropolitan region remains significant and requires continued risk planning and public awareness efforts.
According to reports, the findings were published by the Paris Region Institute (IPR) on Monday and show that over 8% of the Île-de-France population—more than one million residents—live in zones vulnerable to major flooding from potential overflow of the Seine and Marne rivers.
The study estimates that around 555,000 homes, most of them apartment buildings, are located in areas at risk. It also warns that although the region’s rivers rise slowly, a major flood event could still cause widespread disruption and long-term damage.
Researchers emphasized the importance of identifying and informing at-risk populations, referencing the catastrophic 1910 Seine flood, when water levels rose by more than one meter and submerged large parts of Paris for weeks.
The report highlights that Paris and its inner suburbs account for over 70% of those potentially exposed to severe flooding. Within the city, the 15th arrondissement has the highest number of residents at risk, with nearly 70,000 people, particularly around the Beaugrenelle district along the Seine.
Outside the city center, the municipality of Alfortville in the southeast stands out as the most exposed relative to its population, with around 45,000 residents at risk. Other high-risk areas include Asnieres-sur-Seine, Gennevilliers, Colombes, and Creteil.
The study concludes that despite improvements in infrastructure, the scale of exposure across the metropolitan region remains significant and requires continued risk planning and public awareness efforts.
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