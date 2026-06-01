King Inaugurates Arab Potash, Jordan Bromine Vital Projects In Ghor Al Safi

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, June 1 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday inaugurated two strategic projects for the Arab Potash Company (APC), and launched three Jordan Bromine Company (JBC) projects.

During a visit to the APC in Ghor Al Safi, His Majesty was briefed on the two new projects: the solar evaporation ponds expansion project, and the power and steam plant project.

The two projects aim to increase production capacity and secure sustainable energy sources for APC, at a total cost of around JD75 million.

The King highlighted the importance of the two projects and building on APC's achievements.

APC Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdaib said the new projects reflect growth in the company's production capacity, thereby strengthening its ability to meet the growing demand for potash and fertiliser products in international markets and increasing the mining sector's contribution to the gross domestic product.

Abu Hdaib said the new projects reflect the company's aim to consolidate the national mining and fertiliser industries as strategic partners in the global food security system.

For his part, APC President and CEO Maen F. Nsour spoke about the solar evaporation ponds expansion project, which aims to increase annual potash production by 35,000 tonnes, noting that the company intends to market the additional output in its various markets around the world.

Highlighting the new power and steam plant project, estimated to cost around JD58 million, Nsour said the project supports the company's industrial expansion plans, given the expected rise in demand for electricity and steam in the coming years.

During the visit to the Jordan Bromine Company, His Majesty inaugurated the NEBO project, representing an investment valued at around JD40 million, and also launched the EAGLE and LAVA projects, representing JD28.4 million investments.

The King was briefed by JBC General Manager Samer Asfour on the NEBO project's goal of developing the company's bromine-based operations, which are used in the petroleum, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries.

Asfour said the JBC, established in 1999 as a joint venture between the Arab Potash Company and the US-based company Albemarle Corporation, is one of the world's largest exporters of bromine, meeting a third of global demand for the substance, with its products reaching 36 countries.

He added that the NEBO project aims to develop simpler and more cost-effective methods for converting raw materials into finished products, thereby reducing energy and water consumption, whilst the EAGLE and LAVA projects aim to boost production and improve efficiency by increasing the JBC plant's operational capacity; both projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

His Majesty commended JBC's contributions to bolstering the national economy, particularly in localising supply chains, thereby helping to boost reliance on local capabilities, and emphasised the need to focus on developing local industries that rely on bromine.

The JBC employs more than 700 people, around half of whom are from local communities.

//Petra// AK