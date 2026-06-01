Ancient Burial Cache Found In Egypt Offers Clues To Funeral Customs

MENAFN - USA Art News) Cairo Cemetery Cache Offers a New View of Burial Practice in Ancient Heliopolis

Archaeologists working in Cairo have uncovered a burial cache at the Banhsi Cemetery that may help clarify how funerary customs evolved in one of ancient Egypt's major religious centers. The discovery was made in Ain Shams, a district built over part of ancient Heliopolis, according to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The cemetery forms part of the larger necropolis of Heliopolis, long associated with the cult of the sun god Ra. Beneath a mudbrick tomb containing human remains, an Egyptian team from the Supreme Council of Antiquities found a group of objects that appears to have been placed as part of a burial.

Among the items were a copper mirror, alabaster vessels that still contain traces of their original contents, and a vessel carved from black obsidian. The cache also included blue faience vessels, miniature ritual jars, amulets shaped like a duck and the Atef Crown, decorative stones, and several pairs of earrings believed to be made of gold. Archaeologists said some of the smaller ritual jars had fittings that may also be gold.

The find adds to a growing list of discoveries from the cemetery this excavation season. Researchers have previously identified mudbrick and limestone burial structures, fragments of coffins, inscribed limestone blocks, and a Roman-period coin. One coffin decorated with red-painted motifs contained skeletal remains that researchers believe may belong to a military figure.

What makes the site especially important is its long use. Researchers say the cemetery remained active during the transition from the Roman period to the early Christian era, making it a rare record of how burial practices changed, or persisted, during a time of major religious and social transformation in Egypt.

Excavations are continuing, and future work may help identify the people buried there while also clarifying the role the cemetery played in the final centuries of Heliopolis.