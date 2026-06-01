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Sandpiper Launches In Malaysia With Christopher De Cruz At Helm
(MENAFN- PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUR -Independent communications, public affairs, and research group, The Sandpiper Group, has announced the opening of a new office in Malaysia.
Christopher de Cruz joins Sandpiper as its global head of content, innovation and crisis communications to lead the office, which will expand Sandpiper's presence in Southeast Asia and operate as a central hub for innovation within the Sandpiper network – combining strategic communications, crisis management, digital marketing, research and public affairs expertise, with new technological capabilities.
Leading a founding team of 12 based in Kuala Lumpur, Cruz joins with nearly two decades of experience in communications, digital strategy, crisis management, and AI-integrated intelligence solutions for large brand name clients across a range of industries from consumer goods to technology, and highly regulated sectors such as energy, financial services, healthcare, and government.
He has advised C-suite executives and boards through some of the region's most consequential reputational moments, leading crisis preparedness programmes, and live issue responses across Southeast Asia at the highest levels of corporate and institutional leadership.
His appointment comes amid the expansion of global services for Sandpiper from Asia Pacific, which delivered work for client briefs covering over 50 markets in FY2025, and has its team based across 14 locations across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
“We believe that the outlook for Malaysia is strong. The country is investing in the future in the areas that matter most for economic progress such as infrastructure, digitalisation, energy transition, as well as the health and education of its citizens. Accordingly, we see more young people choosing to stay in the market and build their careers, providing a good base of local talent, and also a healthy pipeline of interesting reputation management consulting work," said Emma Smith, chief executive officer of Sandpiper in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media.
In addition to local mandates, Sandpiper Malaysia will focus on supporting strategic and scalable work in four core areas: insights and analytics, content strategy, stakeholder strategy and intelligence, and 24/7 crisis and issues management - each backed by the expertise of Sandpiper's senior advisors and the best available technology-powered solutions.
“We have been working across Southeast Asia for many years, and as you know have a long-standing presence in Singapore, which is the largest office in our network. So we are well accustomed with the Malaysia market, and we are starting with a healthy client base there. The opening of our office further strengthens our commitment to serving clients in Malaysia, and we have high hopes for the growth and expansion of our local team and business," said Smith.
Smith added that Sandpiper is continuing to invest in the future, doubling down on the sectors where it specialises in, including financial services, professional services, energy, healthcare, and focussed on delivering great work that integrates with its core capabilities of communications, public affairs, and research.
"Our Malaysia-based team will play an integral role in driving AI adoption and innovation across our network, as well as the mobilisation of new digital marketing and crisis communications solutions, which are areas where we see growing opportunities both at home and globally," she added.
"Malaysia's moment as ASEAN Chair reflects a country that has spent decades building the talent and infrastructure to operate at the centre of regional and global affairs. That Sandpiper has chosen the country as a place for investment is a recognition of the sophisticated advisory capability that sits in Kuala Lumpur," added Cruz. "We bring fluency across English and Chinese-speaking markets, deep regional networks, and a rare combination of senior expertise. What we will never compromise on is the balance between what technology enables and what well-informed human judgement brings to the table.”
The news comes after the agency appointed Mokka Mok to the role of deputy general manager, Hong Kong in February this year.
Mok brings more than 15 years of experience in financial and corporate communications, advising global and regional clients across Asia. From Hong Kong she has led regional campaigns and high-impact initiatives for multinational organisations, and brings deep expertise in strategic communications, executive profiling, media relations, and integrated brand storytelling.
Christopher de Cruz joins Sandpiper as its global head of content, innovation and crisis communications to lead the office, which will expand Sandpiper's presence in Southeast Asia and operate as a central hub for innovation within the Sandpiper network – combining strategic communications, crisis management, digital marketing, research and public affairs expertise, with new technological capabilities.
Leading a founding team of 12 based in Kuala Lumpur, Cruz joins with nearly two decades of experience in communications, digital strategy, crisis management, and AI-integrated intelligence solutions for large brand name clients across a range of industries from consumer goods to technology, and highly regulated sectors such as energy, financial services, healthcare, and government.
He has advised C-suite executives and boards through some of the region's most consequential reputational moments, leading crisis preparedness programmes, and live issue responses across Southeast Asia at the highest levels of corporate and institutional leadership.
His appointment comes amid the expansion of global services for Sandpiper from Asia Pacific, which delivered work for client briefs covering over 50 markets in FY2025, and has its team based across 14 locations across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.
“We believe that the outlook for Malaysia is strong. The country is investing in the future in the areas that matter most for economic progress such as infrastructure, digitalisation, energy transition, as well as the health and education of its citizens. Accordingly, we see more young people choosing to stay in the market and build their careers, providing a good base of local talent, and also a healthy pipeline of interesting reputation management consulting work," said Emma Smith, chief executive officer of Sandpiper in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media.
In addition to local mandates, Sandpiper Malaysia will focus on supporting strategic and scalable work in four core areas: insights and analytics, content strategy, stakeholder strategy and intelligence, and 24/7 crisis and issues management - each backed by the expertise of Sandpiper's senior advisors and the best available technology-powered solutions.
“We have been working across Southeast Asia for many years, and as you know have a long-standing presence in Singapore, which is the largest office in our network. So we are well accustomed with the Malaysia market, and we are starting with a healthy client base there. The opening of our office further strengthens our commitment to serving clients in Malaysia, and we have high hopes for the growth and expansion of our local team and business," said Smith.
Smith added that Sandpiper is continuing to invest in the future, doubling down on the sectors where it specialises in, including financial services, professional services, energy, healthcare, and focussed on delivering great work that integrates with its core capabilities of communications, public affairs, and research.
"Our Malaysia-based team will play an integral role in driving AI adoption and innovation across our network, as well as the mobilisation of new digital marketing and crisis communications solutions, which are areas where we see growing opportunities both at home and globally," she added.
"Malaysia's moment as ASEAN Chair reflects a country that has spent decades building the talent and infrastructure to operate at the centre of regional and global affairs. That Sandpiper has chosen the country as a place for investment is a recognition of the sophisticated advisory capability that sits in Kuala Lumpur," added Cruz. "We bring fluency across English and Chinese-speaking markets, deep regional networks, and a rare combination of senior expertise. What we will never compromise on is the balance between what technology enables and what well-informed human judgement brings to the table.”
The news comes after the agency appointed Mokka Mok to the role of deputy general manager, Hong Kong in February this year.
Mok brings more than 15 years of experience in financial and corporate communications, advising global and regional clients across Asia. From Hong Kong she has led regional campaigns and high-impact initiatives for multinational organisations, and brings deep expertise in strategic communications, executive profiling, media relations, and integrated brand storytelling.
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