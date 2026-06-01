Trump Yells At Netanyahu, Calls Him 'Crazy' Over Lebanon Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Iran paused the communication with intermediaries to protest against the broadening military operations by Israel in Lebanon, United States President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a phone call, called him“crazy” and accused him of ingratitude. At one point, Axios reported, Trump also yelled at Netanyahu –“What the f*** are you doing?”

As the US and Iran negotiate peace terms with Donald Trump claiming them to be progressing at a rapid pace, Israel continues its military operations in Lebanon. It should be noted that Lebanon features as one of the points to be discussed in the negotiation talks.

Shortly after the Israeli leadership mandated military actions in Beirut and vowed to intensify its campaign against Hezbollah, Donald Trump intervened and seemed to have temporarily de-escalated the volatile situation.

He indicated that both factions had committed to a cessation of active combat for the time being.

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I a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump announced:“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no troops going to Beirut.”

He added that military units that were advancing towards Lebanon's capital city had been ordered to retreat. He also asserted that Hezbollah had consented to a cessation of hostilities via diplomatic channels.

“Likewise – through highly placed representatives – I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop – that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Donald Trump noted.

When Trump said Netanyahu will do whatever he wants him to do

As the United States and Iran keep going around the possible peace terms to end the war in the West Asia, reports of a disagreement between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu over resumption of strikes on Iran emerged. Axios first reported the tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu.

| Trump tells Netanyahu no Iran deal without dismantling nuclear programme: Report

Donald Trump was reportedly willing to wait for a few days to reach a final agreement with Iran on peace talks, Netanyahu, on the other hand, wished to resume the strikes to degrade Iran's military capabilities, destroy its infrastructure and weaken the regime.

Amid the disagreement, Donald Trump was also quoted as saying that Netanyahu will do“whatever I want him to do (on Iran),” and that he“is a great guy who is not treated well in Israel.”

During the phone call with Trump, according to a report in CNN, Netanyahu told the US President that he believes putting off strikes on Iran was“a mistake” and only benefits the Iranian regime. But Trump thinks a deal can be reached.