Budanov: Ukraine Must Be Ready For Any Scenario, Including Possible Threat From Belarus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during the international Architecture of Security Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We must be strong and ready for anything. Then no one will have foolish ideas in their head. That is the first thing I will tell you. Do we need help from anyone to make any provocation impossible? It is never unnecessary," Budanov said, commenting on the possibility of a renewed offensive from Belarus.

He expressed hope that Ukraine will be able to take the right steps "to eliminate the very idea of using the territory of the Republic of Belarus again for armed aggression against Ukraine."

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia has intensified contacts with Belarusian self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko in an effort to involve Belarus in new aggressive operations.

: Belarus could allow Russian forces to deploy to prepared bases, Ukraine warns

Zelensky also said Ukraine has strengthened its northern border defenses due to threats from Russia's Bryansk region and Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service reported that no strike groups are currently being formed along the Belarusian border, but the threat from this direction remains.

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration