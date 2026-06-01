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Taiwan Presidential Impeachment Bid Against Lai Fails in Historic Vote
(MENAFN) An impeachment motion against Taiwanese leader William Lai has failed in parliament, marking the first time such a vote has been held against a sitting president in Taiwan’s constitutional history, according to local media reports.
The proposal did not reach the required two-thirds majority in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan. Lawmakers recorded 56 votes in favor and 50 against, while seven members reportedly did not cast ballots.
The motion was introduced by opposition parties, including the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party, following disputes over government revenue allocation amendments that Premier Cho Jung-tai declined to countersign.
Opposition blocs, which hold a parliamentary majority, initiated the impeachment process in December last year. The vote took place just one day before Lai marked his second year in office.
Under Taiwan’s constitutional framework, impeachment of a president requires at least 76 legislative votes before the case can be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for further consideration.
The proposal did not reach the required two-thirds majority in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan. Lawmakers recorded 56 votes in favor and 50 against, while seven members reportedly did not cast ballots.
The motion was introduced by opposition parties, including the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party, following disputes over government revenue allocation amendments that Premier Cho Jung-tai declined to countersign.
Opposition blocs, which hold a parliamentary majority, initiated the impeachment process in December last year. The vote took place just one day before Lai marked his second year in office.
Under Taiwan’s constitutional framework, impeachment of a president requires at least 76 legislative votes before the case can be forwarded to the Constitutional Court for further consideration.
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