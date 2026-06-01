Azerbaijan's Business Loans Hit $9.6B, Capturing Over Half Of Total Bank Portfolio

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Business loans in Azerbaijan reached 16.313 billion manats ($9.6 billion) as of May 1, accounting for 53.3% of the country's total banking loan portfolio.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the figure rose by 97.8 million manats ($57.5 million), or 0.6%, from the previous month and increased by 1.4 billion manats ($824 million), or 9.1%, compared with the same period last.

Loans issued to large businesses totaled 8.461 billion manats ($5 billion), down 53.6 million manats ($31.5 million), or 0.6%, from the previous month, but up 61.6 million manats ($36.2 million), or 0.7%, from the same period last year.

Medium-sized enterprises received 2.308 billion manats ($1.36 billion) in loans, marking an increase of 15.6 million manats ($9.2 million), or 0.7%, month-on-month, and 404.4 million manats ($238 million), or 21.2%, year-on-year.

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