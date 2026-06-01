Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Business Loans Hit $9.6B, Capturing Over Half Of Total Bank Portfolio

Azerbaijan's Business Loans Hit $9.6B, Capturing Over Half Of Total Bank Portfolio


2026-06-01 08:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Business loans in Azerbaijan reached 16.313 billion manats ($9.6 billion) as of May 1, accounting for 53.3% of the country's total banking loan portfolio.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the figure rose by 97.8 million manats ($57.5 million), or 0.6%, from the previous month and increased by 1.4 billion manats ($824 million), or 9.1%, compared with the same period last.

Loans issued to large businesses totaled 8.461 billion manats ($5 billion), down 53.6 million manats ($31.5 million), or 0.6%, from the previous month, but up 61.6 million manats ($36.2 million), or 0.7%, from the same period last year.

Medium-sized enterprises received 2.308 billion manats ($1.36 billion) in loans, marking an increase of 15.6 million manats ($9.2 million), or 0.7%, month-on-month, and 404.4 million manats ($238 million), or 21.2%, year-on-year.

--

MENAFN01062026000187011040ID1111196256



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search