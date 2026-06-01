SBU Detains Russian Agent In Poltava Who Tracked Ukrainian Military Positions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the SBU, the suspect is a local unemployed man who came to the attention of Russian intelligence operatives while searching for "easy money" through Telegram channels, Ukrinform reports.

In exchange for promised payments, the man traveled around Poltava and its outskirts by taxi to identify Ukrainian military positions and mark their coordinates on Google maps.

Russian intelligence was most interested in the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems and radar stations, which Moscow intended to target in a new wave of attacks.

Investigators also documented the suspect photographing administrative buildings and parking facilities used by local National Police units.

Whenever he identified a potential target, the informant sent Russian handlers photos and videos of Ukrainian military positions along with their geographic coordinates.

The SBU stated that its officers detected the suspect's intelligence-gathering activities in advance, documented the evidence, and took measures to protect the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

Military counterintelligence officers detained the suspect during the final stage of a preventive operation.

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During searches, investigators seized a mobile phone containing reports sent to Russian intelligence services. Forensic examinations of the device confirmed the suspect's involvement in activities benefiting the aggressor state.

The man has been charged under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which concerns the unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations during martial law.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison.

Earlier, three Russian agents who helped direct air strikes against Odesa were sentenced to life imprisonment and 15-year prison terms.

Photo: SBU