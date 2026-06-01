Serena Williams To Return To Tennis At Queen's Club

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Serena Williams confirmed her return to tennis after an absence of nearly four years on Monday, with the American great set to play women's doubles at Queen's club later this month.

The 44-year-old has not played competitively since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open left her one short of the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, jointly held by Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic.

Williams shared a video on social media of herself on a tennis court containing the caption:“Guess everybody heard the news”: with her phone buzzing rapidly in the background.

A post from the seven-time Wimbledon champion said:“Good news travels fast.”

“Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter,” Williams said in a statement from tournament organisers.

“Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages.”

The women's event at the London tournament starts on June 8.

Williams' imminent return has been touted since it was revealed in December she had re-entered the anti-doping programme - a prerequisite to play on the tour again.

The American denied she was planning a competitive return but rumours have swirled over the past few months that she was on her way back.

She has now been given a wild card for the women's doubles at Queen's, reportedly alongside young Canadian Victoria Mboko.

Djokovic predicted a return for Williams in March and a number of players have spoken about the subject at the ongoing French Open.

“I think it's good for me. I'll be very entertained,” said Naomi Osaka, who famously beat Williams in the 2018 US Open final, when asked if she would watch a comeback match from Serena.

Coco Gauff, who lost in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, said she would love to face Williams for the first time.

“Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we're delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA's HSBC Championships,” said WTA tournament director Laura Robson.

“Women's tennis made a historic return to the Queen's Club last year and now we have an icon of the game stepping back on to court.”

The former world number one said in 2022 she did not want to use the word "retiring" but instead explained she was "evolving" away from tennis.

The American spent 319 weeks at the top of the world rankings and won 73 singles titles on the WTA Tour.

She also won 14 major Grand Slam doubles titles with older sister Venus Williams, who ended a 16-month hiatus from professional tennis last year.

Venus said the "only thing" that would have made her being back on court better would have been if Serena had also returned.

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