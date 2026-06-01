National Sports Day Award 2026 Entries Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Sports Day Committee said it is continuing to receive and assess sports activities organized by ministries, government entities and private-sector institutions for the second edition of the National Sports Day Award 2026, with winners to be announced on February 1 next year.

The committee urged public and private institutions to take part in the initiative, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage physical activity and foster active workplace environments. It added that the award recognizes institutions that support community sports and help embed sports culture in daily life and the workplace.

It noted that participation requires registering event details through the Ministry of Sports and Youth's website, with submissions evaluated within seven days from the beginning of the month following the event.

The committee also underscored the importance of promoting sports activities on social media using the hashtags #IChoseSports and #SportIsLife, while tagging the National Sports Day account (QASportsForAll).

Participating entities are required to document events through photographs and videos, publish them on their official platforms, and complete the event registration form, including participant statistics and activity details.

According to the committee, the award's scoring system is based on four key criteria: the number of events organized, the duration of those events, participant turnout, and the extent of participation in other activities included in the Sport for All calendar.

Compliance with safety and security requirements, as well as the provision of necessary equipment and medical support teams, is also mandatory. On the sidelines of the 2025 National Sports Day celebrations, the Ministry of Sports and Youth honored the winners of the inaugural edition of the award.

The Ministry of Interior secured first place, followed by University of Doha for Science and Technology in second place and Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development in third.

Individuals were also recognized for their continued participation in community sports initiatives.