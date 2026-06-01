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Russia Suspends Jet Fuel Exports Amid Efforts to Protect Local Supply
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Monday that it is temporarily halting jet fuel exports as part of efforts to preserve adequate supplies for the domestic market.
According to reports, the measure will remain in place until Nov. 30 and covers jet fuel exports, including fuel acquired through commodity exchange transactions.
"The goal is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the statement said.
Reports indicate that the restrictions include several exceptions, such as shipments that had already entered customs procedures before the ban takes effect, as well as fuel deliveries carried out under existing intergovernmental agreements.
The move follows a similar policy introduced in April, when Moscow imposed a temporary ban on gasoline exports by domestic producers through July 31.
At the time, authorities said the restrictions were aimed at maintaining stable fuel supplies during a period of increased seasonal consumption and agricultural activity. The decision was also linked to pressure on global energy markets resulting from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
According to reports, the government continues to prioritize measures designed to guarantee a "reliable and uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market."
According to reports, the measure will remain in place until Nov. 30 and covers jet fuel exports, including fuel acquired through commodity exchange transactions.
"The goal is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the statement said.
Reports indicate that the restrictions include several exceptions, such as shipments that had already entered customs procedures before the ban takes effect, as well as fuel deliveries carried out under existing intergovernmental agreements.
The move follows a similar policy introduced in April, when Moscow imposed a temporary ban on gasoline exports by domestic producers through July 31.
At the time, authorities said the restrictions were aimed at maintaining stable fuel supplies during a period of increased seasonal consumption and agricultural activity. The decision was also linked to pressure on global energy markets resulting from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
According to reports, the government continues to prioritize measures designed to guarantee a "reliable and uninterrupted supply of fuel to the domestic market."
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