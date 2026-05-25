Govt Declines Blanket Extension For ALMM Solar Cell Norms Beyond June 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday announced that it has decided not to grant a blanket extension for the applicability of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar photovoltaic (PV) cells beyond June 1, 2026, after reviewing industry representations and conducting wider stakeholder consultations.

In an official statement, the ministry said projects commissioned after June 1, 2026 will have to comply with the ALMM List-II provisions for solar PV cells, while Net-Metering and Open Access projects commissioned before the deadline will remain exempt under the existing framework.

The ministry noted that it had received mixed representations from stakeholders, with some seeking an extension of the deadline and others opposing any relaxation.

During the review process, MNRE also considered an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance on April 29, 2026, which advised that the ongoing West Asia situation may be treated as war and suggested that extensions, if necessary, should be granted only on the basis of specific cases instead of through a blanket policy.

Following a detailed assessment, the ministry concluded that there was no need for a universal extension of the ALMM List-II deadline.

However, the government said certain renewable energy projects would still be eligible for time extensions on a case-to-case basis in order to protect investments already made in the sector.

According to the ministry, projects where solar module installation has already been completed but commissioning is pending, or projects where substantial implementation steps have already been undertaken, may be considered for relief.

These steps include land acquisition, financial closure, connectivity arrangements, approval of electrical drawings and the arrival or installation of solar modules.

The ministry said developers seeking an extension beyond June 1, 2026 must submit claims along with documentary proof through a dedicated portal developed by the National Institute of Solar Energy on or before June 30, 2026.