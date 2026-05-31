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Putin to Visit Kazakhstan for Talks on Trade, Energy, Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a state visit to Kazakhstan this week for high-level discussions with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on deepening bilateral cooperation across economic, energy, and strategic sectors, according to Russian officials.
The visit will mark Putin’s second state trip to Kazakhstan within two years, an unusual move given diplomatic protocol typically limits such visits to one per presidential term. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the decision was made to emphasize the exceptionally close relationship between the two countries.
Speaking in Moscow, Ushakov said the visit reflects what both sides view as the special nature of Russian-Kazakh ties. He noted that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s most important trading partners, accounting for roughly 19% of the country’s foreign trade.
According to Russian officials, bilateral trade reached a record level of nearly $29 billion in 2025, highlighting the growing economic links between the neighboring countries.
Tokayev is expected to personally welcome Putin upon his arrival in the Kazakh capital and host an official state reception in his honor.
Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently in the talks. Discussions are set to include expanding Russian oil transit routes through Kazakhstan as well as broader infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.
Officials also indicated that the two sides may reach an agreement on the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. The project would reportedly use Russian technology and be financed through a Russian credit arrangement.
In addition, the leaders are expected to sign 16 bilateral agreements and declarations, including a joint document outlining key principles intended to guide future relations and cooperation between the two countries.
The visit will coincide with events related to the Eurasian Economic Union, with more than 30 Russian government officials and business leaders, along with a delegation of approximately 400 participants, expected to attend associated meetings and forums.
The visit will mark Putin’s second state trip to Kazakhstan within two years, an unusual move given diplomatic protocol typically limits such visits to one per presidential term. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the decision was made to emphasize the exceptionally close relationship between the two countries.
Speaking in Moscow, Ushakov said the visit reflects what both sides view as the special nature of Russian-Kazakh ties. He noted that Russia remains one of Kazakhstan’s most important trading partners, accounting for roughly 19% of the country’s foreign trade.
According to Russian officials, bilateral trade reached a record level of nearly $29 billion in 2025, highlighting the growing economic links between the neighboring countries.
Tokayev is expected to personally welcome Putin upon his arrival in the Kazakh capital and host an official state reception in his honor.
Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently in the talks. Discussions are set to include expanding Russian oil transit routes through Kazakhstan as well as broader infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.
Officials also indicated that the two sides may reach an agreement on the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. The project would reportedly use Russian technology and be financed through a Russian credit arrangement.
In addition, the leaders are expected to sign 16 bilateral agreements and declarations, including a joint document outlining key principles intended to guide future relations and cooperation between the two countries.
The visit will coincide with events related to the Eurasian Economic Union, with more than 30 Russian government officials and business leaders, along with a delegation of approximately 400 participants, expected to attend associated meetings and forums.
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