When Mahima Chaudhry Revealed Why She Considers Ajay Devgn As Her Most Caring Co-Star

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Mahima Chaudhry considers Ajay Devgn to be her most caring co-star, and the reason is how he treated her after her horrific accident, which left her face severely injured.

She revealed that it was Ajay Devgn who encouraged her to visit a plastic surgeon for her scars.

During her appearance on "The Kapil Sharma" show, when host Kapil Sharma asked about the most caring co-star, Mahima named Ajay Devgan, saying, "He was the producer of the film when I had the accident, and he took me to the right person. You know, otherwise, any other producer during our times, they would have just said go and all that. I would have gotten my face stitched from anyone, but he said that you have to go to a plastic surgeon."

Refreshing your memory, during the shoot of the film "Dil Kya Kare", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol, in Bangalore, Mahima's car collided with a milk truck coming from the wrong direction. The crash shattered the car's windows, leading to the glass shards piercing Mahima's face.

During another media interaction, Mahima revealed that her co-star and producer, Ajay Devgn, along with director Prakash Jha, were incredibly supportive of her during the challenging time in her life.

She disclosed that she had urged these two to keep her accident a secret as she was scared that if the news of her injuries spread, it would end up ruining her career.

Talking about "Dil Kya Kare", made under the direction of Prakash Jha and produced by Veeru Devgan and Veena Devgan, the family drama stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Mahima Chaudhry, and Chandrachur Singh as the core cast.

Mahima was launched by renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai in the film "Pardes" opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

"Dil Kya Kare," opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol, happened to be her second project as a lead actress.