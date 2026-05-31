IPL 2026: RCB Beat GT To Clinch Title In Record-Breaking Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 proved to be the biggest runfest in the league's history. With the campaign concluding on Sunday, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the final, the tournament ended with a plethora of "mosts" and "highests".

A Record-Breaking Season

IPL 2026 turned out to be a record-breaking season, with multiple batting milestones across the tournament. It recorded the highest aggregate runs in a single edition, with 27,450 runs scored, along with the best runs-per-wicket ratio of 31.26. The season also saw the highest run rate per over at 9.88. It further featured the most boundaries ever recorded in an IPL season, including 2,332 fours and 1,426 sixes, underlining its batting dominance. Individual brilliance was on full display, with a record 15 centuries scored, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sanju Samson being the only player to record two tons. In addition, teams regularly posted huge totals, with 65 scores crossing the 200-run mark and 17 successful chases of 200-plus targets.

IPL 2026 in a nutshell: Most runs in an edition: 27,450 Highest runs/wicket in an edition: 31.26 Highest RPO in an edition: 9.88 Most fours in an edition: 2,332 Most sixes in an edition: 1,426 Most individual hundreds: 15 Most 200-plus totals: 65 Most successful 200-plus chases: 17.

RCB Crowned Champions in Final Clash

Coming to the final clash, put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles. (ANI)

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