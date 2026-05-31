'Battle Of Hogwarts' Memes Flood Internet As PSG Champions League Celebrations Turn Violent In France

MENAFN - Live Mint) Celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory over Arsenal descended into widespread unrest across France over the weekend, leaving hundreds injured and prompting nearly 800 arrests, while social media users responded with a flood of memes comparing the scenes to the climactic battles depicted in the Harry Potter franchise.

Voldemort in Paris: Social Media Reacts to PSG Riots

Despite the seriousness of the incidents, social media platforms quickly became flooded with humorous comparisons between the chaos in Paris and scenes from the Harry Potter films, particularly the Battle of Hogwarts sequence from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

One user wrote:“What the f--k is going on in France? Filming the new Harry Potter? (sic)”

Another joked:“they were bored with regular riots so they decided to recreate the battle of the ministry of magic (sic)”.

A third post read:“It's madness that the team from your city wins the Champions League and that same night you have the very Harry Potter himself out on the streets battling Voldemort for the soul of Hogwarts (sic).”

Others continued the theme, with one person writing:“The battle of Hogwarts in Paris as we speak (sic)”.

Another social media user commented:“I'm aware that I might attract some criticism, but this new Harry Potter series set in Paris doesn't seem bad to me at all (sic).”

A further post added:“So i guess the new harry potter is more accurate than we thought (sic)”.

The jokes spread widely across X, Instagram and TikTok as footage of burning vehicles, fireworks and heavily policed streets circulated internationally. Many users specifically referenced scenes involving magical duels, explosions and large-scale battles from the Harry Potter film adaptations, drawing comparisons between the fictional destruction of Hogwarts and images emerging from Paris overnight.

What is happening in Paris?

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph over Arsenal on Saturday sparked celebrations across France, but scenes of jubilation in Paris quickly descended into unrest as clashes, vandalism and vehicle fires erupted across the capital following the club's dramatic penalty-shootout victory in Budapest.

What began with the Eiffel Tower illuminated in PSG's blue and red colours ended in widespread disorder, with riot police deployed to contain violence that left hundreds injured and led to hundreds of arrests.

French authorities said 219 people were injured during clashes between football supporters and police after PSG secured the European title. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that eight people remained in serious condition, while 57 police officers were among those hurt during the disturbances. Authorities also reported that 780 people were arrested nationwide, with more than 450 remaining in custody. A person died in an accident on Paris's ring road after rioters allegedly attempted to block traffic.

The violence disrupted transport services in Paris and led to confrontations across multiple parts of the capital. Video footage circulating online showed fires burning on roads, flares being set off in large crowds, electric bikes ablaze and damage to shopfronts. Police used tear gas to disperse groups in the city centre as officers attempted to regain control of several flashpoints.

The unrest overshadowed what should have been a celebratory occasion for PSG supporters following the club's latest Champions League success. Authorities had anticipated possible disorder and deployed approximately 22,000 officers across France after similar violence followed PSG's previous European triumph.