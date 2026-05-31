India Has Moved From Technology Follower To Technology Leader Under PM Modi: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that India has transformed from being a technology follower to a technology leader over the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, laying a strong scientific and technological foundation for the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Speaking during a podcast, Dr Singh said India is now increasingly participating in the development of frontier technologies at the global level and, in several sectors, is helping shape the future direction of innovation itself.

“The last twelve years have witnessed India's transition from a technology follower to a technology leader. The scientific capabilities, innovation ecosystem and technological infrastructure created during this period have laid the foundation for Viksit Bharat @2047,” the minister said.

He said that for decades India largely adopted technologies developed elsewhere and often entered emerging technological domains years after developed nations.

However, according to him, the country is now establishing itself as a major global innovation hub.

“For decades, India largely adopted technologies developed elsewhere, often entering new technological domains years after leading nations. Today, India is increasingly participating in the development of frontier technologies at the global level and, in several sectors, is helping shape the future direction of innovation itself,” he noted.

Dr Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing science and technology to the centre of national policymaking and encouraging private sector participation, innovation-led entrepreneurship and citizen-centric scientific advancement.

He said this policy approach has enabled India to build a strong technology ecosystem that simultaneously supports economic growth, strategic capability and public service delivery.

Highlighting India's progress in frontier technologies, the minister said the country has registered major advancements in sectors such as space, nuclear energy, quantum technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and clean energy.

“This approach has enabled India to build a technology ecosystem that supports economic growth, strategic capability and public service delivery simultaneously,” the minister mentioned.

On the space sector, Dr Singh said India has developed one of the world's most dynamic space ecosystems after opening the sector to private participation.

He noted that the number of space startups has increased from single digits to over 400, while India's space economy, currently valued at nearly USD 9 billion, is expected to expand significantly in the coming years.