Young Talents Shine At Horwitz Bishop Rapid Chess Tournament

The Horwitz Bishop Rapid chess tournament was held at Palestinian School in Abu Hamour, with young talents showcasing their skills across multiple age categories.

In the Under-8 category, Rithik Lineesh emerged champion ahead of Ayan Biddappa and Hanvika Srithagna, who finished second and third respectively. Shlok Nirav Bavisi and Adinad Anand completed the top five standings.

Mohamed Azam clinched the Under-10 title followed by Neavin Raghunathan in second place and Aadhavan Rajasekar in third. Dhrish Jibin and Dakshit Karthikeyan secured fourth and fifth positions respectively.

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In the Under-12 section, Chidambaram Chockalingam took top honours ahead of Rehaan Kannan and Edwin Idiculla Sanju. Rohan Sai Suresh finished fourth, while Swarit Tejas Mehta claimed fifth place.

The tournament was conducted by Horwitz Bishop Chess Academy in a seven-round Swiss-System format under the supervision of Chief Arbiter Jaise Joseph and Deputy Chief Arbiter Rayan Joseph Jaise. The arbiting panel also included Ismath, Sreekanth, Jibin, Tijo, Sanju, Sanika and Vikas.

Chess