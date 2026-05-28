Kazakhstan-EAEU Trade Turnover Hits $30 Billion In 2025 - Vice Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of 2025 amounted to almost $31 billion, and with the CIS countries - about $38 billion, Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Asan Darbayev said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the region's economic interconnectedness is strengthening amid the transformation of the global economy, the restructuring of production chains, and growing competition for technology, investment, and human capital.

Darbayev noted that from 2020 through 2024, industrial production in the region grew by 15%, while agricultural output increased by 10%, adding another 4-6% last year.

"The resilience of our countries directly depends on the ability to effectively pool resources, infrastructure, and expertise," he emphasized.

The vice minister announced that the new joint action plan between the EAEU and the CIS for 2026–2030, which will be signed at the forum, will be the next stage in deepening cooperation and strengthening integration processes.

He pointed out that the implementation of digital interaction and logistics solutions will reduce customs clearance times on EAEU and CIS routes by 20–25% in the coming years.

According to Darbayev, special attention is being paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The volume of cargo transported along the Middle Corridor has increased more than fivefold over the past seven years, from 800,000 tons to 4.5 million tons.

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