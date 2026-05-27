Nitin Nabin To Visit Uttarakhand Today, Hold Key Organisational Meetings

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, May 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a three-day organisational visit to Uttarakhand starting Thursday, with an aim to strengthen the party's organisational structure in the state.

He will hold a series of high-level meetings, interactions with leaders and grassroots outreach programmes.

Nitin Nabin is scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on Thursday evening. He will proceed to the state BJP office on Balbir Road, where party workers are expected to welcome him along the route.

In the evening, he will hold a meeting with the state core committee, followed by an interaction with members of the Council of Ministers.

On Friday, the second day of his visit, Nabin will meet Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence.

He will then visit the residence of the former Chief Minister, late B.C. Khanduri, in Dehradun at 9.45 a.m., to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Later in the afternoon, he will chair key organisational meetings at Hotel Welcom on Rajpur Road.

The meetings will involve BJP MPs and MLAs, state office-bearers, Pradesh Morcha presidents, general secretaries, district in-charges, co-in-charges, district presidents, mayors, municipal council and panchayat presidents, district panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, and block heads.

Later in the evening, Nabin will travel to Rishikesh to attend the“Maa Ganga Aarti” at 6.15 p.m. and interact with sadhus and saints at Parmarth Niketan in Swargashram.

On the final day of the tour, May 30, he will offer prayers at Tapkeshwar Temple in Dehradun at 8.10 a.m.

He will then visit the residence of booth-level worker Kishor Kumar at Booth No. 141 in Tapkeshwar Colony, Garhi Cantt, and interact with booth committee members.

Subsequently, he will attend a booth committee meeting at the residence of Booth President Rajesh Kumar Bhandari at Booth No. 138 in Dakra Bazar under Shaheed Durgamall Mandal.

At 11 a.m., Nabin will address an intellectuals' meeting on the topic“Building Viksit Bharat 2047: The Transformative Role of Higher Education” at Shivalik College of Engineering in Shigniwala, Dehradun.

At 2 p.m., he will participate in a Yuva Samvad programme at“Mukhyasevak Sadan” in the Chief Minister's Camp Office, where he will discuss the role of youth in building a Viksit Bharat.