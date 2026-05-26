Massive Blaze Erupts In Three-Storey House In Delhi's Vijay Vihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) A fire broke out in a three-storey house located in Delhi's Vijay Vihar Phase-2 on Tuesday morning. All the residents were safely evacuated by the rescue officials, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The DFS received the information about the blaze in a house in Gali No. 5 of Vijay Vihar Phase-2 at around 7:06 a.m. Following this, three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, according to the officials.

The fire department officials stated that the fire initially started in the parking area of the house and gradually spread to the upper floors.

During the incident, people trapped inside the house were safely rescued by the DFS team.

Fire was doused after relentless efforts by the firefighting teams.

Officials said that it is still not clear what led to the fire, and an enquiry is ongoing to ascertain the cause.

Further details are awaited.

This comes close on the heels of another massive fire that broke out at a furniture market in the Shastri Park area of North East Delhi during the intervening night of May 22 and 23, triggering panic among shop owners and residents.

According to fire officials, upon receiving the information, the Delhi Fire Service control room dispatched 25 fire tenders to the spot.

The blaze rapidly spread through several shops in the market, with thick smoke engulfing the area.

Multiple furniture units and goods worth crores of rupees were gutted in the fire, authorities had said.

Tension also erupted at the site as angry locals allegedly created a ruckus and pelted stones at fire brigade vehicles.

Earlier on May 3, nine people, including a toddler, were killed in a tragic early-morning fire in Vivek Vihar Phase-1, East Delhi.

The blaze rapidly spread through a four-storey residential building, trapping victims and causing significant damage.