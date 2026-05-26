IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch SRH Vs RR Eliminator, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) New Chandigarh, May 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Whichever team wins the Eliminator will stay back in New Chandigarh for the Qualifier 2 on Friday. The IPL 2026 final is scheduled on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

SRH are heading into the Eliminator after a 55-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, which secured them a third-place finish in the league stage standings based on net run rate at the end of the league phase.

RR, meanwhile, made the playoffs in dramatic fashion after beating Mumbai Indians in their final league phase match at the Wankhede.

Overall, RR and SRH have faced each other 23 times in the IPL, with SRH leading the head-to-head stats 14-9. SRH beat RR in both their previous encounters this season.

While RR are second-best to SRH in head-to-head terms, Riyan Parag and Co. can take heart from the fact that they have won all of their three outings at New International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, including a six-wicket win over PBKS earlier this season.

When: Wednesday, May 27, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh

Where to watch: The SRH vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, and Kwena Maphaka.