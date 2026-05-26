Gerald Genta, Daniel Roth Now Available At Al Majed Jewellery Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gerald Genta and Daniel Roth under the Al Majed Jewellery umbrella has officially announced their retail presence in Doha.

The Maison GéraldGenta is built on a dialogue between instinctive design and technical mastery, where technique serves imagination, and artistry is unbound by convention translated into horological statements.

Through experimentation and constant reinvention, GéraldGenta champions audacious elegance and creative ingenuity, becoming art on the wrist. Founded in 1969 in Geneva, Switzerland, by Gérald Genta, he designed with a radical impulse to create without limits.

In 2023, with the support of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton and under the creative leadership of Artistic Director Matthieu Hegi, the revitalised Maison GéraldGenta continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking, transforming time into a canvas that brings wearable art to life, transcending trends and, above all, time itself.

The GéraldGentaGentissimaOursin 36 collection reawakens one of the Maestro's most imaginative creations. Each piece channels fearless creativity and ingenuity through a boldly sculptural case studded with hand-placed beads that play with contrasts in color and texture, and the signature octagonal spirit subtly woven into the architecture. The Oursin 36 transforms a fascination with unexpected forms into art for the wrist, designed for those who embrace audacious elegance.

Elevating the Maison's most daring design language, the GentissimaOursin 41 expands the collection with an increased 41 mm case of sandblasted titanium, crowned with 234 individually set beads. Its dial, carved from rare meteorite, transforms each piece into an unparalleled fragment of the cosmos, an audacious expression of unconventional beauty. Tactile contrasts draw in the discerning eye, captivating and visually dramatic for daily use.

A statement of timeless artistry with the twist of creative ingenuity that defines the Maison, the Geneva collection represents pure elegance and unpretentious horological savoir-faire.

The collection is defined by its signature cushion-shaped case as a soft interplay of curves and architectural precision. Rooted in 'l'esprit de Genève', each piece speaks of a devotion to refined artistry, translating into modern expression with soft contrasts and sophistication, elevating everyday timekeeping into an experience of beauty, standing as contemporary art for the wrist.

