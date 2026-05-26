BPS Event Discusses Global Issues, Diplomacy And Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The BPSMUN 2026, themed“Enhancing Multilateral Cooperation for Sustainable Development through Inclusivity,” was held at the Basant Kumar Auditorium on May 23 with great enthusiasm and academic spirit.

The conference witnessed the participation of 125 delegates along with 35 organising committee members and volunteers, bringing together a total of 160 students from Grades VII - XII. The event provided a vibrant platform for young minds to engage in meaningful discussions on global issues, diplomacy, and international cooperation.

Principal Birla Public School Dr. Anand R Nair, THIMUN Event Specialist Sakib Mahmoud, vice principals with award winners during the ceremony.

The conference was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Sakib Mahmoud, THIMUN Event Specialist, who delivered the keynote address. In his inspiring speech, he emphasised the importance of diplomacy, collaboration, and inclusive dialogue in addressing global challenges. He encouraged the delegates to actively participate in debates and uphold the values and principles of the United Nations.

Dr. Anand R. Nair, Principal, addressed the gathering and highlighted the institution's commitment to nurturing socially responsible and globally aware students through platforms such as Model United Nations.

The MUN Director, Dr. Smitha Kodale, welcomed the delegates and spoke about the significance of BPSMUN in developing leadership, communication, and negotiation skills among students. Abel Saji, Secretary-General of BPSMUN 2026 officially declared the conference open and expressed gratitude to the management, faculty coordinators, organising committee members, and participants for their dedication and support in making the event a success.

Throughout the conference, the atmosphere was marked by intellectual exchange, collaboration, and learning, inspiring students to become thoughtful and responsible global citizens. The significant and relevant theme led a healthy simulation of dialogue, negotiation and critical thinking. Awards for Best Delegate and Outstanding Diplomacy were presented to deserving participants in recognition of their exceptional performance during the committee sessions.

The official newsletter of BPSMUN 2026 was released, highlighting the major events, committee proceedings, and achievements of the conference. During the closing ceremony, Raaghav A.M, Deputy General Secretary of BPSMUN 2026 delivered the vote of thanks and expressed heartfelt gratitude.