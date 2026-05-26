Major Economic Growth Achieved Under BJP's Governance: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday highlighted a series of achievements of his government in the Assembly, claiming that the state has witnessed major economic growth, reduction in poverty and expansion in employment opportunities over the past few years.

Addressing the House during a discussion, Sarma said Assam's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has increased by Rs 8.71 lakh crore in the last five years, reflecting what he described as rapid economic progress in the state.

The Chief Minister also asserted that the poverty rate in Assam has declined significantly during the same period.

“In the last five years, Assam's poverty level has come down and in the next few years it will decrease by around two to three per cent,” Sarma said, adding that the government's welfare schemes and development initiatives have contributed to improving the socio-economic condition of people.

Highlighting employment generation, the Chief Minister said the state government would soon create two lakh more jobs for the state's youth.

“This time again, two lakh youths will get employment opportunities in next five years,” he told the Assembly, reiterating the BJP-led government's commitment towards recruitment in the public sector and other avenues of employment.

Sarma also took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that during the party's tenure Assam's budget never witnessed substantial growth.“There was no remarkable increase in Assam's budget during the Congress days,” he said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that government employees in the state did not receive their monthly remuneration on time during the previous regime.“Government employees were deprived of salary for nearly six months under Congress rule,” Sarma alleged.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions from Opposition benches, with Congress legislators contesting the government's claims on economic progress and employment generation.

The ruling BJP, however, claimed that Assam has witnessed unprecedented development in infrastructure, investment and welfare delivery over the last few years under Sarma's leadership.