MSRTC Launches 'Fuel Saving Is Fuel Creation' To Curb Expenditure

To control the rising fuel expenditure of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), a comprehensive concept titled "Fuel saving is fuel creation" will be effectively implemented, informed State Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik. He was speaking during a meeting with senior MSRTC officials convened at his office in the Mantralaya.

According to the release from Maharashtra's Transport Ministry, Sarnaik stated that at present, MSRTC requires an average of 10.87 lakh litres of diesel daily, and reducing fuel expenditure has become the need of the hour.

Sarnaik said that if every State Transport depot sets a target of saving at least 5 litres of diesel daily, then across the state a minimum of 1,000 litres of diesel could be saved every day. At current diesel prices, this could translate into savings of nearly Rs 1 lakh per day.

He added, "Small savings create major financial discipline, and such savings can become a significant strength for ST in the future." Against this backdrop, instructions will soon be issued to all divisional controllers and depot managers to immediately fix depot-wise diesel-saving targets.

Incentives for Fuel Conservation

Every depot will be directed to regularly analyze fuel consumption of its buses and implement necessary measures for conservation. Drivers who demonstrate exceptional performance in diesel savings will be specially felicitated and a scheme to provide incentive allowances will also be launched.

"An ST driver is not merely a vehicle operator but an architect of the organization's financial health. A responsible and skilled driver can save ST lakhs of rupees," said Sarnaik.

Additionally, depots that exceed their designated fuel-saving targets will receive special monthly awards and financial incentives. He expressed confidence that this would create healthy competition among depots and make the savings movement more effective.

Training and Technical Maintenance

Drivers whose buses record poor KPL (kilometres per litre) performance due to improper driving practices will be counselled and given retraining. Special training will focus on speed control, proper gear usage, avoiding unnecessary idling, and improving braking techniques to enhance fuel efficiency, the release said.

Instructions have also been issued to prioritize daily technical inspections of buses, timely repairs, and regular monitoring of engine efficiency. Technical issues such as incorrect tyre pressure, engine tuning problems, oil leakage, and brake system defects also contribute to fuel wastage. Hence, workshop staff must work more responsibly, he emphasized.

A Collective Responsibility

"To improve ST's financial condition, controlling expenditure is as important as increasing revenue. Fuel conservation is not merely an economic issue but also a responsibility linked to preserving national resources. Every officer, employee, and driver should consider this campaign their own and actively implement it," appealed Sarnaik. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)