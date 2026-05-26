12Th Annual Autism Forum Advances Inclusive Practices And Collaboration Across Education Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, May 2026: Reinforcing its commitment to leading the national dialogue on inclusion and inclusive education, and to providing a platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, educational leaders, teachers, and partners, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has concluded the 12th Annual Autism Forum, held over two days, with wide participation from educators, families, and strategic partners. The forum coincided with Autism Awareness Month and was held in alignment with the principles of the UAE Year of the Family, with the aim of strengthening inclusive practices and reinforcing collaboration across the education ecosystem.

Held under the theme Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value, the forum highlighted the human dimension of addressing autism spectrum disorder and the importance of adopting practical approaches rooted in empathy, empowerment, and meaningful action. These efforts contribute to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism and supporting their effective integration into society. Organised annually by the college, the forum serves as an interactive platform for exchanging expertise, fostering dialogue, and showcasing best practices, helping to build more inclusive educational environments that respond to the needs of all learners.

Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor, ECAE,said:“We believe that inclusive education is a shared responsibility that begins with the family and extends to the school and the wider community. Through this forum, we continue our efforts to establish more inclusive learning environments that ensure every individual has a genuine opportunity to learn and participate fully, reflecting the UAE's values of empowerment and humanity.”

On the first day, the forum explored the latest trends in inclusive education, including collaborative practices and community partnerships, as well as effective teaching strategies to support learners and foster inclusive learning environments. It also examined the latest evidence-based and research-driven solutions, alongside future directions in the field.

As part of the Inspirational Stories segment, participants were also introduced to a film and a book promoting inclusion, community understanding, and empathy towards individuals with autism.

The second day focused on several key themes delivered in collaboration with the college's strategic partners. Discussions covered meaningful inclusion for children with autism spectrum disorder, effective collaboration between families, teachers, and specialists, the importance of working together for greater impact, strengthening partnerships between schools and colleges of education to advance research-informed inclusive education, and community-based research for impactful inclusion and the role of community-based research in driving impactful inclusion.

The forum was organised in partnership with key leading entities, including Ministry of Education; the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Special Olympics UAE; the Special Olympics Global Center for Inclusion in Education; the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education; Hemam Center; the University of Birmingham-Dubai; Applied & Behavioral Training Institute and SpeechCare as part of joint efforts to strengthen the inclusive education system and expand its positive impact across society.

As part of Autism Awareness Month, the college is also hosting a range of additional initiatives and activities, including panel discussions and dialogue sessions under the 'I Learn' initiative, as well as the 'I Care' initiative titled 'Building Inclusive Families: Raising Inclusive Children'. The initiative focuses on the vital role of families in nurturing inclusive mindsets and behaviours, and their importance as key partners in achieving inclusion. These efforts align with the aspirations of the UAE's Year of Family and reinforce the values of cohesion and social solidarity.