India Semiconductor Mission Launches Investor Support Portal To Boost Confidence: Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Under the Central government's Semicon India Programme, 12 Fab or packaging projects and 24 semiconductors design projects have been approved so far and India Semiconductor Mission launched an online“Investors Support” portal to boost investor confidence and address their concerns, a statement said on Tuesday.

The portal, accessible at, provides information on government schemes, policies, approved projects under the Semicon India Programme, regulatory requirements, etc. for investors considering semiconductor investments in India, the statement from Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

Relevant stakeholders will get a secure, role-based, single-window digital interface for streamlined coordination and time-bound resolution of concerns, the ministry said.

The portal will enable investors to register their grievances or concerns which will be resolved by the officials of India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with the support of Nodal Officers of concerned ministries, departments, organisations, state governments, approved project companies and international and national trade bodies/associations.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO, ISM emphasised the importance of handholding and facilitation of foreign investors, the statement noted.

Sinha urged representatives of all concerned stakeholders to proactively discharge their respective roles in addressing concerns of the investors for strengthening the semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem in the country.

Relevant stakeholders will get a secure, role-based, single-window digital interface for streamlined coordination and time-bound resolution of concerns.

The launch event also included an overview and walkthrough of the portal's framework, functionalities, onboarding process, coordination mechanisms, and the role and responsibilities of the nodal officers of participating ministries, departments, organisations, state governments, approved project companies, international and national trade bodies or associations.

The government has been undertaking concerted efforts towards the development of a resilient, trusted, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the country through various strategic initiatives and policy interventions.

-IANS

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