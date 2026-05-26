Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
HH The Amir Sends Independence Day Congratulations To Guyana President

HH The Amir Sends Independence Day Congratulations To Guyana President


2026-05-26 04:14:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

MENAFN26052026000067011011ID1111167222



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search