Amit Shah To Launch 'Vibrant Villages Programme-2' From Border 184 Raj Villages To Get Connectivity Boost

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme-2' on Tuesday from the India-Pakistan border region near Bikaner, marking a major push to strengthen infrastructure and connectivity in strategically significant border areas.

Under the initiative, 184 villages across Rajasthan's border districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sri Ganganagar, will receive priority development in road connectivity, 4G mobile networks, electricity and television access.

The Home Minister will visit the BSF Border Outpost at Sanchu near the India-Pakistan border. During the visit, he will interact with BSF personnel and inaugurate welfare schemes for security forces. At 2:00 p.m., he will chair a high-level security review meeting in Bikaner. The meeting will be attended by officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Rajasthan government, the BSF, and the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the five border districts.

Union Home Minister arrived in Bikaner late Monday night for a key two-day visit focused on border security and rural infrastructure development. HM Shah landed at Nal Air Force Station aboard a special aircraft at around 10:30 p.m., where he was received by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Following his arrival, the Home Minister proceeded directly to the BSF Headquarters, where he stayed overnight.

Officials noted that the visit reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on simplicity and minimal protocol, as the movement was marked by a relatively limited VVIP convoy.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme-2' from the India-Pakistan border region near Bikaner. The initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve connectivity in strategically important border villages. Under the programme, 184 border villages across Rajasthan have been identified for development. These villages are located in the districts of Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Sri Ganganagar. The scheme will prioritise road connectivity, 4G mobile networks, electricity access and television connectivity in these remote areas.

Following the launch, HM Shah will visit the strategically significant Sanchu Border Post, where he is scheduled to interact with BSF and security personnel. He will also review security arrangements and observe the India-Pakistan border from a watchtower.

The international border lies approximately five kilometres from the post. The Sanchu Border Post holds historical significance due to its role during the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars. In the 1965 conflict, Indian forces regained control of the post from Pakistani occupation. A museum at the site preserves accounts of military valour and the history of border defence operations.

Several BJP leaders and public representatives were present at Nal Airport to welcome the Home Minister. Among them were BJP State President Madan Rathore, Minister-in-Charge Gajendra Singh Khimsar, Cabinet Minister Sumit Godara and senior party leaders. Senior administrative and police officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, District Collector and Superintendent of Police, were also present to oversee arrangements.

HM Shah's visit is being viewed as significant both from the standpoint of border security and the Centre's continued focus on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in frontier regions.